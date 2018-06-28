STTPP – Speed Cameras – Phase 2

Government have today announced that following the successful launch of the Pilot First Phase of the static speed cameras, which was in line with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport, and Parking Plan, the second phase of this project will come into operation as from 28th June 2018.

This second phase includes the introduction of two further fixed speed camera sites along Queensway and Waterport Wharf Road. The public should take note, that as part of the project all 6 fixed camera sites are now equipped with rear facing cameras which will capture any offending motor bike breaching the speed limit.

All speeding offences captured by these devices will be transmitted on-line in real time to the offices of Gibraltar Car Parks Limited (GCPL). A Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) will then be issued and sent by registered mail to the registered owner of the offending vehicle. This will notify the owner of the intention to commence legal proceedings for the alleged offence of speeding. The owner must then reply to GCPL within 28 days providing the full name and address of the driver of the vehicle at the date and time of the offence.

Offences may be dealt with by way of a Conditional Offer of a Fixed Penalty Notice which will be sent by registered mail to the driver as declared by the owner of the offending vehicle. This allows the matter to be concluded through payment of a fixed penalty of £100, at which time liability of conviction for the offence is discharged. Should the offender fail to accept the Conditional Offer, GCPL will submit a report detailing the full circumstances of the case to the courts and a summons will be issued.

Road users are once again reminded that the speed limit in Gibraltar unless otherwise stated is 50km/h, and 35km/h for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and Public Service Vehicles (PSVs – Buses).

The Minister with responsibility for Traffic, the Hon. Paul Balban said:

“I am again delighted to see the continued roll out of initiatives and be able to announce today the second phase of our static Speed Camera project as part of the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. The cameras will be a valuable deterrent and help control speed on our roads and hence reducing risk to road users, but especially cyclists and pedestrians alike from the consequences of speed related accidents. Speed cameras are also a vital tool in helping to reduce emissions. As part of this second phase, all speed camera sites have now been equipped with additional slave cameras that capture motorcyclists exceeding our speed limits.

I would like to thank the RGP for their support and input in this project and would also like to thank staff at IT&LD & GCPL for their painstaking commitment in ensuring that this project is a success.”