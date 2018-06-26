Govt Launches Next Pilot Residential Parking Scheme – Zone 3

As part of the implementation of recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP), Government has announced the next Pilot Residential Parking Scheme (RPS) which will be known as Zone 3.

This will encompass the South District and follows the launches of Zone 1 in July 2017 and Zone 2 in March 2018.

The implementation of designated residential parking zones aims to provide residents of the area with an improved chance of parking whilst still supporting the needs of visitors and commercial activity in those areas. The success of the RPS will rely on effective parking enforcement in these areas and will be regularly patrolled by the appointed Parking Management Officers (PMOs).

As in the case of Zone 1 and 2, the introduction and implementation of the RPS Zone 3 will be launched following detailed and thorough research carried out as part of the STTPP, and takes into account resident and stakeholder feedback. The scheme shares the positive attributes of RPS Zones 1 and 2 and aims to improve certain aspects whilst taking into account the specific core needs of residents within this specific residential area.

Residents within the defined zone known as Zone 3, which will extend from Jumpers Building (North) to the ex-1772 Club (South), will be eligible to apply for a Resident Parking Permit. As in Pilot Zones 1 and 2, there will be a mix of exclusive resident parking (resident permit holders), free part–time parking and Pay & Display parking as well as loading and unloading bays, disabled parking bays and motorcycle bays. By making a great proportion of available parking within RPS Zone 3, exclusive for residents of that area, the intention is to increase the available parking opportunities for permit holders, as they will no longer need to compete with other visitors to the area. Government said that whilst the scheme itself will not provide a guaranteed parking space for resident permit holders that subscribe to the scheme, it should provide a significantly increased chance of finding a parking space in the area.

Residents within the RPS Zone 3 will be eligible to apply for a permit provided that they do not owe Government arrears. Residents are not obliged to apply for a permit if they do not wish to do so, but the number of parking opportunities available to them will be reduced, particularly within an area with limited on-street parking stock. Residents that already own a ￼private garage or parking space or rent one within a Gibraltar Car Parks facility are in fact encouraged not to apply for a permit if not necessary, hence increasing parking opportunities for those who do not have their own parking provision. The RPS Zone 3 will have various pockets of part-time parking throughout the Zone, which allows visitors and smaller commercial vehicles during the stipulated timing on signage to park, if available, on resident parking areas for free, giving the opportunity to access the Zone without restrictions. The distribution of the part-time parking stock will be actively assessed and reviewed once the Zone is live and settled. Additionally Pay & Display areas will be become available within Zone 3 aiding parking facilities for visitors and the general public who need to access the zone for commercial purposes.

In order to apply for a Residents Parking Permit, applicants will need to provide proof of residency within the zone, a valid MOT certificate (if applicable) and the Certificate of Vehicle Registration (Log Book), together with proof of identity.

The permits will be issued on a per household basis with no limit on the number of permits being applied for.

The cost structure of the permits will be as follows:-

• First permit per household - £5.00 per calendar month

• Second permit per household - £10.00 per calendar month

• Third permit per household - £20.00 per calendar month

The incremental price of the permits will be applied on a household basis (that is, per address). The cost of the permits will continue to double for each additional permit issued. More details are provided in the booklet.

Eligible applicants will be charged at the ‘Second permit per household’ rate for the first permit, where the household benefits from a parking space or garage by way of ownership or where an individual residing at that household is renting a parking space or garage under their name.

Where the above does not apply, any applicant aged 60 or over may purchase the ‘First’ permit at a 50% discount. The discount is only applicable to the ‘First’ permit per household. The cost of any further permits per address, will continue to double from the full first permit price.

Motorcycles and mopeds will not be required to obtain a Resident’s Parking Permit but will only be able to park in designated motorcycle parking bays within the defined zone.

Further information on how Residential Parking Zone 3 will operate will be provided within an information booklet, which is available at the Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd. Application forms for Resident’s Parking Permits can also be obtained at Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd, Unit 99 Harbours Walk, The New Harbours, Rosia Road, Gibraltar.

The information booklet and application forms are also available for download on the HM Government of Gibraltar website on: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/new/

There will be a 2-month grace period from today’s launch, which will allow ample time for permits to be issued as well as finalising all signage and road marking in the Zone. The scheme will therefore become live and operational as of Tuesday 11th September 2018, beginning with an amnesty period where dummy fines will be issued to vehicles parked within the Zone. AS WITH ZONE 2, APPLICANTS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR PERMITS IMMEDIATELY SO THAT USERS OF THE ZONE WILL HAVE RECEIVED THEIR PERMITS BEFORE THE GO LIVE DATE.

Since the launch of the first RPS Zone, all coinciding Zones are carefully monitored and their interaction between each Zone is analysed to establish whether modifications are necessary for neighbouring Zones to work smoothly and efficiently with each other. Being Pilot schemes, the Zones are not set in stone, and they could be subject to modifications in time. The public are invited to submit their comments and feedback via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

￼The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, The Hon Paul Balban said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of the next Residential Parking Scheme Zone 3 following the launch of Zones 1 and 2, which came into effect in July 2017 and March 2018 respectively. As with, Zones 1 and 2 this scheme takes on board all feedback received throughout the consultation period of the STTPP and improvements that have been successfully implemented elsewhere. The success of a residential parking scheme is achieved by finding the right balance between residents, visitors and commercial entities that reside and need to operate within the area. The scheme will be kept under constant review from the moment it is launched, and will be monitored closely. It is paramount that residents are patient and before being able to truly assess its effectiveness. Zone 3 will no doubt come with its own unique challenges.”