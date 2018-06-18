Street Art Murals

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Education, Heritage, Environment, Energy and Climate Change and the Ministry of Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport has today announced the successful applicants for the creation of street art murals as follows:

Fountain Ramp – Eleanor Taylor Dobbs

‘A Boat Called Hope’ will see a collaboration between the artist and Gibraltarian children, which will explore with empathy the subject of justice and freedom. The inspiration is from the picture book ‘A Sailing Boat in the Sky’ by Quentin Blake and ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.

The Tunnel by Irish Town and Chatham Counterguard – Geraldine Martinez

‘Make a Wish’ invites the viewer to leave behind the hustle and bustle of modern life and walk into nature’s paradise. Part of the murals are black and white representing pollution and then you walk into a kaleidoscope of colour. The child (in a style not dissimilar to Banksy) transforms the mural into colour, but at the same time, invites the passer-by to make a wish.

The Tunnel leading to the Alameda Gardens – Paul Bush

The work is inspired by his nostalgic sense of childhood wonder that is attached to the Botanical Gardens. The mural will encourage the viewer to engage with their imagination and curiosity, becoming an explorer, alike to that featured in the artwork. The composition reinterprets the landscape and the wildlife, with murals presented as a day and night scene.

The murals were selected from a number of entries by a panel including representatives of both ministries as well as Town Planning and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. This street art initiative, forms part of HM Government of Gibraltar urban regeneration and cultural development programmes. The art projects and creation of street murals will commence shortly.