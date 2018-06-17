Fatal Traffic Accident - Police Appeal for Witnesses

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Saturday 16th June 2018 at Sir Herbert Miles Road by Catalan Gardens.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident involving two Spanish registered motorcycles ridden by two Spanish women. The accident is believed to have occurred when one of the riders lost control of her motorcycle and fell to the ground and the other rider attempted to avoid her.

Both females were rushed to Saint Bernard's Hospital where Fatima Venegas Nogueria, a 50 year old resident of Seville, was pronounced dead after prolonged resuscitation attempts by the staff and doctors at the Accident & Emergency Department.

Police are seeking to speak with any members of the public who may have witnessed the accident, or were in the vicinity at the time of accident, and may have witnessed events just after it took place;

"We are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a locally registered vehicle, possibly red or burgundy in colour that may have been overtaken by one of the motorcycles either immediately before or at the time of the accident."

Anyone who thinks they may have information which may assist Police in their enquiries is requested to contact the Duty Officer at New Mole House on +350 20072500