College Awards Ceremony

Gibraltar College held its annual awards ceremony at the Rock Hotel yesterday evening. This event seeks to reward students in a number of areas such as good attendance, improvement and commitment to their studies.

Among the recipients this year were Jacquima Rios, fourth from right (Roin Sampere Award) awarded to students who succeed in spite of health or personal issues, Matthew Cornelio, first from left (Glenn Pearce Award) for performance in Accounting and Kelsey Olivero, third from right, who received the prize for Best Overall Performance.