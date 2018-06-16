UK MA Forum Held in Gibraltar

The UK Structural Funds Managing Authorities Forum meeting was held in Gibraltar on 14 June 2018, at Bleak House Training Institute.
EU Directors from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland; Greater London Authority and the England ERDF & ESF Programmes joined the Gibraltar Director, Mr Charles Collinson.
The Forum is a working group which looks into day-to-day issues affecting the various UK Programmes and acts as a network/help-line for those involved.
On termination of their business, the members visited a number of local EU co-funded projects which included EcoWave Power and the improvements to the Upper Rock sites.