HM Customs Seize 750 Cartons of Cigarettes

Following a routine patrol in the area of Halifax road, HM Customs have seized approximately 750 cartons of cigarettes and a locally registered vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday 21st May at around 04:30 hrs when the officers encountered a group of individuals conducting illicit tobacco activity. Upon sighting the Customs Patrol car all suspects fled the scene abandoning the vehicle loaded with the cigarettes.

HM Customs have confirmed investigations continue.