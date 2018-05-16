St Mary’s First School Musical Instruments Competition

Children at St Mary’s First School have been exploring how sound is made during their music lessons and have learned how to reduce, reuse and recycle during school assemblies.

To put this knowledge into practice Mrs Clinton, the school’s music teacher, decided to organise a competition on “Making Musical Instruments from Recycled and Reused Materials”. The successful competition saw 172 entries and a winner was chosen from every year group.

Minister for Education and Environment, John Cortes visited the school to present the prizes to the winners, and viewed the instruments together with Mrs Clinton and the St Mary’s Head teacher Jessica Sanguinetti.

The winners were: Clara Pereira Rodrigues (Reception year), Jaxson Devine (Year1), Amelie Dies Homatyano (Year2) and Molly Sacramento and Isaac Eveleigh (Year3). All the participating children received a certificate.

Minister John Cortes said, “This has been a tremendous way of increasing awareness in the children of the problem of waste through an understanding of music and how musical instruments work. The display was impressive and the commitment of the teachers, children, and the support of parents and grandparents was so evident. They must all be congratulated.”