May Day Events

Government has announced the programme of events for this year’s May Day on Tuesday 1st May 2018. The entertainment at Grand Casemates Square is being organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The May Day Celebrations begin at 11:00am with a Fun Day to include live music, live performances and a Rock Concert.

Events forming part of our May Day Celebrations include:

11:00am to 6:00pm Fun Day

Jumping Castles, Face Painting, Arts and Crafts Activities and Disney Characters

11:00am to 12:30pm

Live Performances by the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Transitions Dance Academy and Urban Dance

2:00pm to 6:00pm

Rock Concert Featuring Heritage, the Layla Rose Band and 24Seven