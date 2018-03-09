Minister for Equality Launches Mentorship Programme for Women

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, at a reception to commemorate the achievements of women on International Women’s Day yesterday evening, announced a mentorship programme for women in Gibraltar.

This is one of the strands developed by the Ministry for Equality with a view to promoting the advancement of women and reducing the earnings gap that exists between men and women in Gibraltar.

The aim of the mentorship programme is to actively involve people who want to work with women who wish to aspire to certain professions, so that they can be supported in achieving their goals and career development.

Minster Sacramento said: “Mentorship has been demonstrated to be an effective method in achieving meaningful progress. I am proud to launch this initiative and get the community actively involved, and I invite all those who can open doors to others to join the scheme. The process will be formally announced in May and I very much look forward to working with everyone who has expressed a desire to become mentors”.