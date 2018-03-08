Update on Rock Fall

Government have confirmed that specialist Geo Technical engineers have arrived in Gibraltar to assess the recent rock fall at Devil’s Tower Road and identify any residual risk.

In the short term, a fence will be constructed along the front of the aerial farm site to mitigate the risk of fly rock. When the Geo Technical consultants complete their assessment longer term solutions will be identified, if any.

The road is expected to re-open towards the end of the coming weekend or very early next week.