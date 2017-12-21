Gibraltar National Archives Film Night Series

The Gibraltar National Archives Film Night Series, part of its outreach programme for 2018, begins in January. Hosted at the University of Gibraltar, the monthly film nights will be open to the public, with free entry upon registration by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phoning 200 79461.

The first Film Night will take place on 17th January 2018, with the following programme:

￼￼18:00 - Doors Open

A Vintage Gibraltar photo movie will play for 15 minutes as guests take their seats.

18:15 - Gibraltar: Honouring a Generation

Locally-produced film about the Evacuation

18:30 - The Clue of the Missing Ape (1953)

Filmed in Gibraltar and starring Mrs Nati Rowbottom (nee. Banda).

19:30 - Live interview and Q&A with Mrs Rowbottom