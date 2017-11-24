Christmas Tree Decorations

Her Worship the Mayor shall be erecting a Christmas tree at the Mayor’s Parlour for the festive season and would like the community’s assistance in decorating the tree.

Her Worship invites the public to create tree decorations from reused and/or recyclable materials, a project which is open to all age groups. There shall be a collection box at the City Hall for individuals to place the decorations and these should reach the City Hall by no later than Wednesday 6th December 2017.

The tree shall be on display at the Mayor’s Parlour which shall be open to the public on the 8th December 2017 and from 2nd January 2018 to the 5th January 2018 from 9.30am to 5.00pm.

Once the festive period is over the decorations shall be dismantled and taken to the ecopark for recycling.

Her Worship would like to take this opportunity to remind the community of the importance of recycling and also to wish the community all the best during the festive period.