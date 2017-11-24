Local Man Arrested Over Stabbing Incident

The Royal Gibraltar Police have confirmed that a 31 year old local man, Jensen Duarte, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Wounding with Intent.

Duarte was arrested on the evening of Wednesday 21st November in relation to a stabbing incident at Waterport Road in which a 44yr old local man was stabbed in the chest and sustained a punctured lung.

Duarte continues in Police detention at New Mole House and appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The man arrested on suspicion of Assisting an Offender has been released without charge and has been informed he may be seen at a later date.

The victim remains in a stable condition at the Critical Care Unit in St Bernard’s Hospital.