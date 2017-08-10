Repainting of Referendum Steps

As part of the build up to the 50th Anniversary of the Referendum in 1967, the Youth Service will repaint the steps leading up to the Upper Rock with the original Union flag that became a symbol of Gibraltar’s wish to remain British forever.

The emblematic photographs taken on the steps in 1967, showing the community spirit prevalent at the time became a symbol of the right to self-determination for Gibraltarians.

The overall Referendum 50 project is being spearheaded by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Joseph Garcia and both the Minster for Heritage Prof. John Cortes under his heritage/urban renewal responsibilities and the Minister for Youth Steven Linares have been involved.

On the two previous occasions when Devil’s Gap Road, commonly known as “Referendum Steps” were painted, it was carried out by the residents of the area but in this instance it was important that the link between our youth and previous generations who did so much for us was reinforced, so the Youth Service took the task on as part of their community involvement initiatives.

A group of fifteen people aged between 12 and 18 from the Youth Service were selected to participate. They have been learning about the significance of the 1967 referendum vote and are very excited to play their part in the renovation of these iconic steps.

Dr Garcia commented that it was important that we do not forget the lessons of the past and the debt of gratitude that all Gibraltarians owe to our forefathers by involving our younger generations.