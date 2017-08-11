Upgrade of Speed Limits

As part of the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport & Parking Plan, Government have announced the introduction of reviewed speed limits along Europa Road.

From the junction at Elliott’s Way up to the roundabout by the Mosque, Europa Road will see the introduction of various revised speed limits which reflect enhanced road safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The new speed limits which will range from 30km/hr to 50km/hr will be clearly indicated by traffic speed limit signs and road markings.

The changes will take place progressively over a period of approximately 2 weeks.