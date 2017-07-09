RGP Summer Camps for Kids

The Royal Gibraltar Police will be hosting its annual Summer Camp this year with two camps, each 1 week long, and catering for 15 children aged between 8-10 years, per week.

Both camps will run from Monday 17th to Friday 21st July, and Monday 31st July to Friday 4th August.

A spokesperson for the RGP said "The camps are designed to provide fun and educative experiences to the children and have proven highly successful in the past. The children will be able to partake in a fun assault course as well as being able to visit the RGP’s Headquarters at New Mole House Police Station. During their visit they will be shown around areas not normally accessible to the general public such as the Control Room and the Custody area. They will also meet our Crime Scene Investigators and will get to fingerprint each other and participate in a crime solving game. They will also be able to join our Marine Section crews for an exciting and thrilling boat ride in our Police vessels and will also get to meet and interact with our Police dogs and their handlers. The camp will also have a ‘Water Day’ when all the activities and games will involve water and getting wet."

At the end of the camp each child will be given a certificate of participation and a bag of goodies.

Registration for the camps will be online at www.police.gi

Registration will open at 10am on Thursday 13th July.

The RGP would like to emphasise that there are limited spaces available and that these camps have proven very popular and have been heavily over-subscribed in the past.

￼There is a £10 registration fee per child, which will be fully donated to local charities.