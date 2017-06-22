Artists for Gibraltar - Berlin Artist Exchange Residency

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced that Shane Dalmedo has been selected to represent Gibraltar at the Berlin artist residency. The Berlin art residence exchange programme is a cultural development initiative organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, together with Lichtenberg Studios.

Shane Dalmedo will travel to Berlin, Germany, in July for a four week period and develop her work and ideas in urban public spaces. The artist will receive a stipend, travel expenses, accommodation and a production budget as part of this award.

GCS have also confirmed that as part of the exchange, Berlin based artist Birgit Holmer will be travelling to Gibraltar in the autumn as part of the residency. The work by Birgit Holmer promises exciting and innovative site-specific works that will hopefully delight and inspire older, as well as the younger generation of artists and the arts-loving public of Gibraltar.

A publication and an exhibition in Gibraltar will follow in October 2017.