Chief Minister in Talks with UK Foreign Office as Brexit Negotiations Begin

The Chief Minister spoke over the phone on Bank Holiday Monday 19th June with UK Foreign Office Ministers Robin Walker and Sir Alan Duncan. Monday marked the first day of the Brexit negotiations, during which the terms of reference for the Article 50 negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union were agreed and published.

Mr Picardo discussed the opening of the Brexit negotiations with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, Robin Walker MP, where he stressed the importance of the continued full involvement of Gibraltar in the negotiating process.

The Chief Minister and Minister of State (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) Sir Alan Duncan discussed the general political situation, in particular the security incidents affecting the United Kingdom.

In the context of both conversations, Mr Picardo took the opportunity to welcome both Mr Walker and Sir Alan back to the Ministerial portfolios that they held before the 2017 UK General Election.