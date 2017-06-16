MSc in Leadership and Management for Healthcare Practice

The School of Health Studies, working in partnership with the University of Salford, will be running a three-year part time MSc in Leadership and Management for Healthcare Practice. This Master’s level programme will be run in Gibraltar, commencing September 2017, with staff from across the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) enrolling on the programme.

This is a practice-related course that is aimed at health care professionals who wish to develop the knowledge, skills and qualities to be an effective health care leader. This leadership and management course will build upon and develop the confidence of staff to try new and creative approaches to the workplace, deal with complex leadership situations and provide effective patient and service outcomes.

Dr Ron Coram, Principal of the School of Health Studies commented: “Implementing quality improvements that are locally led, patient-centered and clinically driven, is how contemporary health and social care has to be delivered. Responding to local needs, this Masters course will help GHA staff to transform patient and service outcomes at a local level.”

Dr Lesley Lappin, a 'Q' Fellow of The Health Foundation working in Multi Professional Post Graduate Studies at the University of Salford, is the Programme Leader. Dr. Lappin said “I am delighted to be working with staff from across the GHA. The calibre of applications received has been excellent. Staff from the University of Salford will be facilitating development and encouraging participants to become effective leaders and supporting them to explore the challenges and opportunities required to influence local policy that impacts on patient and service outcomes.”

This is the second Master’s level programme that the GHA have provided. Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP noted that he was pleased to be working in partnership with University of Salford who are ranked as one of the world’s international universities with a proven track record of providing programmes of study for a range of health and social organisations, locally, nationally and internationally. Minister Costa said: “We acknowledge that effective leadership and management does not happen by chance and helping our staff to develop and hone their leadership and management skills will have palpable outcomes for the delivery of safe and effective patient care. This Masters is a bespoke programme that will recognise the unique needs of staff and the people of Gibraltar, that will develop project management skills, as well as developing the skills required to manage change in dynamic and ever changing health care settings.”