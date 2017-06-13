GHA Website Launches New Look

The relaunch of the Gibraltar Health Authority website www.gha.gi has taken place today. The new website has been re-designed and developed completely in-house and provides information on all aspects of the healthcare services available to visitors, patients and health professionals in Gibraltar. The revamped website also contains general contact information, guides, forms, information leaflets and other up to date health-related news that patients, visitors and service users will find both useful and informative.

The website is further designed to work on multiple platforms, web browsers & mobile devices and now includes a new careers section where vacancies will be published and applicants can interact online with the Department of Human Resources http://careers.gha.gi/

There is an automated news feed on GHA related matters and departments can now administer the content of their sections individually.

A statement released today explains that the original website launched in July 2013 has served well for the past three years, 'but it needed to be refreshed and built using the latest software and technology available. Since the launch in 2013, the website has generated 289,392 Unique User Visits, 860,582 Page Views and the GHA has received 992 Cancellations of Appointments, 2483 HR Enquiries and 1356 General Enquires via the online forms.'

GHA Director for IT Heath Watson said: “We have made the site more dynamic by harnessing the digital and innovative technologies available in order to provide functionality that will benefit service users and im- prove the way they access and interact with the GHA via our online presence.”

Commenting on the launch of the “new look” website the Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP said: “We are delighted that the relaunch of the revamped GHA web- site has taken place. This is the latest innovation in recent months to make the health service more user friendly, to improve and enhance communication and information exchanges between the gen- eral public and the GHA administration. The new website is packed with a wealth of material and data about the important work carried out by the GHA and the many services that we provide to our community. It is another example of the culture of service and transparency that resides at the core of the GHA, which reflects our ever present ambition and political commitment to deliver a first class, modern health service that Gibraltar can be proud of. We are confident that the website ￼￼￼will be used by many to obtain up-to-date information to make inquiries and to use the online re- sources available, as a convenient means to interact quickly and effectively with the GHA.”

You can also follow the Gibraltar Health Authority on Social Media platforms, Facebook and Twitter.

www.gha.gi

facebook.com/ghaweb

twitter.com/GHAWeb