Clubhouse Gibraltar Staff Qualify as Mental Health First Aiders

Clubhouse Gibraltar has successfully secured the licence to run Mental Health First Aid courses in Gibraltar. Two Clubhouse staff members have qualified as trainers in Mental Health 1st Aid after attending a course in UK .The Mental Health First Aid course is an internationally recognised course, established in Australia.

After the course you will be able to:

Recognise the symptoms of mental ill health

Provide initial help

Guide a person towards appropriate local professional help and support.

The two-day educational course teaches people how to identify, understand and help a person who may be developing mental ill health. In the same way we learn physical first aid, Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to recognise those crucial warning signs of mental ill health.

The training is designed to fit into four manageable chunks, these are:

Mental Health First Aid, Mental Health

Depression and Suicide Crisis

Anxiety, Personality Disorders, Eating Disorders and Self Harm

Psychosis, Schizophrenia and Bipolar

What will you learn?

In each section you will learn how to:

Spot the early signs of a mental distress

Feel confident about helping someone experiencing mental ill health

Provide help on a first aid basis

Help prevent someone from hurting themselves or others.

Help stop a mental illness from developing or getting worse.

Guide someone towards finding the right support

Reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Who should attend the course?

Anybody who works with or supports people and has an interest in their welfare. This includes the following although not an exhaustive list. Social care staff, social workers, Ambulance service, nursing staff, Human Resources Officers, Line Managers, youth workers, Police Service, fire service and front line workers. Families and carers of people who have experienced or is experiencing mental health difficulties.

Everyone who attends the course will receive a copy of the MHFA manual and workbook, which are both excellent support resources. When you have completed the course you will receive a certificate to confirm that you are a trained Mental Health First Aider.

In exploring ways on how to initiate helpful conversations with regards to their mental health, employers will gain confidence in dealing with difficult situations and support their staff in the workplace or returning to work.

How can I book on the course?

The course is open to anyone over the age of 16, who works, managers or supports people in their community or work place.

The total cost of the course is £195 per person (Statuary/ Private Sector) and £150 for voluntary sector.

The first course will run from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday 14th & Thursday 15th June 2017 at the University of Gibraltar. Lunch and refreshments will be included in the cost.

For further information call Kevin or Darryl at Clubhouse Gibraltar on 200 68423.

Please note places are limited to sixteen persons on each course.

Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to say Thank You to Kusuma trust for sponsoring Kevin Fowler & Darryl Britto to become Mental Health Fist Aid trainers.

All money raised through the training will be go towards the running costs of Clubhouse Gibraltar.