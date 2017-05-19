Equality Means Business: Why Being Inclusive Makes Business Sense

Government, together with the Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, will host a breakfast for its members where a guest speaker will give a talk on disability awareness and its importance to businesses.

Paul Hawkins, from British charity Attitude is Everything, who will be in Gibraltar providing disability training, will deliver a short presentation on how it makes good business sense to engage and provide for people with disabilities and make businesses inclusive. This will be followed by a question and answer session. This breakfast will be held at the Sunborn Hotel on Wednesday 24th May at 9:00 am. Members wishing to attend should contact the Ministry of Equality on telephone 20070112 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento said: “Our Government is keen to promote disability awareness and highlight the positive aspects of being inclusive. The new disability legislation will impose obligations on businesses and as a Government it is important that we provide support in the introduction of the new responsibilities with information and training. It is important that leading members of the business community see the new legislation as not just an obligation, but also as an opportunity to broaden their business horizons.”

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce said: “The Chamber of Commerce welcomes this initiative. Not only does it make sense for companies to make their businesses more accessible to those with disabilities, but being aware of all potential customers and treating them well speaks volumes about their values as a business. We encourage all of our members to come to this breakfast seminar on Wednesday 24th May and to send staff to the training session on Thursday 25th May.”

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses said: “The GFSB is keen to work with the Government to help ensure businesses are aware of the changes that will be required under the disability act, whilst at the same time helping to highlight and find the business opportunities that arise from this.”