Spring Zarzuela 2017

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, have announced the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar as part of the Spring Festival Cultural programme.

The Teatro Lirico Andaluz will stage the vastly entertaining Zarzuela, ‘La Corte del Faraón’. The annual zarzuela will boast a stellar cast and a 24 piece orchestra.

Performances will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th June 2017 at 8.00pm. Tickets, priced at £5 will be on sale as from Tuesday 30th May at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9am and 4pm.

For further information please contact the Events Department at the John Mackintosh Hall on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.