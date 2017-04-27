HM Customs Arrests

In an operation conducted on Tuesday, Officers of the Flexible Anti Smuggling Team arrested a local, 29 year old male for the importation of approximately 9.1 grams of cocaine.

The suspect, was stopped at approximately 6pm on Tuesday the 25th April as he drove into Gibraltar in a locally registered vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle, assisted with specialist drug itemiser detectors, this giving a high reading to the presence of cocaine and continued with a full body search that produced a package of cocaine concealed in his underwear.

The total weight of cocaine seized is estimated to be approximately 9.1grams with a street value of approximately £500.

The suspect has been released on police bail until July 2017.