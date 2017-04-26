STTPP – Introduction of New Parking Technology

The Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning have announced the introduction of the new Pay & Display machines as from Tuesday 25th April 2017, in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, and in line with constantly evolving technology.

These new machines will be able to accept credit/debit card payments, contactless card transactions together with the traditional cash payment in either Pounds or Euros. This will facilitate the operation for users by offering alternative means of payment and will help introduce the concept of cashless payment facilities as commonplace within our jurisdictions.

These machines also boast user-friendly colour LCD screens that will guide the user throughout the whole payment operation in three different languages; English, Spanish and French.

These new machines have been placed in the following locations: