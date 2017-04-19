Gibraltar Museum Lecture Series: Excavating a World Heritage Site

The next in the Gibraltar Museum lecture series will be a presentation by Dr Geraldine Finlayson on the subject of “Excavating a World Heritage Site”.

In it Geraldine will talk about her personal experience with the Gorham’s Cave excavations which she has been leading for 27 years. Very often talks on Gorham’s Cave present results but on this occasion Geraldine will take us through a close look at the details of what happens at the planning stages, selection of personnel and discussion of objectives through to the actual day to day of the excavations themselves. It will include a personal account of the effort required as well as of the detailed work involved.

Geraldine describes the cave as a living laboratory where every possible care is taken to extract as much information as possible, even before lifting any artefact. This is the first time that a lecture of this type will have been given in Gibraltar and it should be of appeal to a wide audience.

The talk will take place on Thursday 20th April at 7pm at the John Mackintosh Hall.