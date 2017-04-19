Enterprise Insurance Company plc - Establishment of a Special Committee and the Appointment of Inspectors

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has appointed Tony Woodcock and John Fordham of Stephenson Harwood LLP as independent inspectors under Section 8 of the Financial Services (Information Gathering and Co-operation) Act 2013 to investigate the insolvency of Enterprise and the conduct of its directors and auditors.

The appointment of inspectors has been made by a Special Committee of the GFSC Board (the Enterprise Special Committee). The Enterprise Special Committee is composed of the GFSC Chair, Dr Jonathan Spencer, and GFSC members, Adrian Coles and Paul Sharma. The Enterprise Special Committee will also have the responsibility of acting as the GFSC Audit Regulation Committee. The Enterprise Special Committee will be the decision making panel in the regulatory inquiry relating to Enterprise, its directors and auditors.