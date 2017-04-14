Tinie Tempah to Join Line-Up at MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling Music Festival

Tinie Tempah is an English rapper, singer and song-writer, who shot to world prominence in 2010 when his debut single ‘Pass Out’ hit #1. He is the latest artist to be announced for the upcoming MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling Music Festival to be held at Victoria Stadium over the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd September 2017.

Many more huge crossover hits followed for Tinie in the shape of his second #1 and Stateside breakthrough track ‘Written in the Stars’, as well as ‘Frisky’, ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’, ‘Invincible’ and ‘Wonderman’ – all of which featured on his debut album ‘Disc-Overy’ which went straight to #1.

Numerous awards followed, including Best Breakthrough Act and Best Single at the BRITs; Best Newcomer at the MOBOs and an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song – all of which underlined his status as one of the most important artists of his generation.

As well as famously high-fiving none other than Prince William at 2014’s BAFTAs, Tinie’s highest profile live shows have included the closing ceremony of the London Olympics; every major festival from Coachella to Glastonbury; as well as supporting the likes of Jay-Z, Usher and Rihanna. His most recent UK arena tour included a triumphant homecoming show at London’s O2 Arena.

Tinie has spent the majority of last year writing and producing new material in his home studio. The result is ‘YOUTH’ – released in January of this year. “I wanted to give a nod to all of the genres of music I heard growing up that made me want to be a rapper,” explains Tinie. “The good thing about being from London is that you hear so many different styles of music, and are exposed to so many different things. I wanted to make an album that felt nostalgic with elements of those big British sounds from different genres, whether that was garage, grime, hip-hop or R&B.”