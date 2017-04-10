Chief Minister Meets Cross Border Trade Unions to Discuss Brexit

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, held a meeting with representatives of the Gibraltar and Spanish trade unions on Friday. The Unions who attended were Unite, UGT and Comisiones Obreras with the Spanish Unions represented by their top leadership in Andalusia.

Matters of current interest were discussed although the main thrust was the latest development on Brexit and how it affects the workers on both sides of the border. Particular attention was paid to the issue of the rights of new cross-frontier workers after the United Kingdom and Gibraltar have left the European Union.

Mr Picardo said: “The opportunity to meet with the unions from across the frontier and fully brief them on developments is an important one. I have nurtured strong links with those unions because there is a clear common interest for us in staying in touch during the Brexit process. We have common concerns which require us to keep in close touch.”

After this initial opportunity to discuss issues, it was agreed to continue close contacts to co- ordinate policy for the benefit of Gibraltarians and workers who live in Spain and work in Gibraltar.