Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesman in Gibraltar “Brexit” Visit

The Foreign Affairs spokesman for the UK Liberal Democrats, Tom Brake MP, is in Gibraltar on a fact-finding visit in order to achieve a better understanding of the impact of the decision taken in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

Mr Brake today met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for EU matters and work related to Brexit.

He was given a number of briefings, a tour of the border area and also of the air terminal as part of the familiarisation visit.

The Deputy Chief Minister explained that this visit is a result of the contact that the Government continues to maintain with Members of the UK Parliament from different political persuasions. He added that the Government has engaged widely in the United Kingdom and continues to do so, particularly with the UK Government itself both informally and within the formal structure of the Joint Ministerial Committee.

Mr Brake reaffirmed his party’s support for Gibraltar going forward, given the 96% vote to remain in the EU, and for the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination.