Minister Costa Addresses Police Recruits

Neil Costa MP, Minister for Justice has today visited New Mole House Police Station and addressed the recruits currently undergoing their initial police training course.

The minister welcomed the recruits and spoke to them at length on the challenges that holding public office and serving the community pose. He emphasised how this also provides a great sense of pride, achievement and satisfaction which they should embrace.

The current recruit intake is made up of 18 RGP and 11 GDP recruit constables that are undergoing a 21 week long police training course before being deployed to operational duties.