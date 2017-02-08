Operation Roadwatch

As part of its ongoing Operation Roadwatch, the RGP is conducting an enforcement phase all this week aimed at tackling the use of mobile phones whilst driving.

Op Roadwatch is the RGP’s banner campaign aimed at increasing safety on our roads. Whilst, this is a year round effort it is punctuated by increased periods of enforcement and education throughout the year in which emphasis is placed on tackling specific offences.

This increased level of enforcement now on its second day has already seen 9 persons reported for process for driving whilst operating their mobile phones. Whilst the emphasis is on targeting the use of mobile phones, officers have carried out a further 43 reports for process for other traffic offences and a 17 yr old juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance and is currently on Police bail.