Gibraltar International Airport Shortlisted in PrivateFly’s Most Scenic Airport Landings Poll

Gibraltar International Airport has been shortlisted by PrivateFly, one of the leading online booking platforms for private aviation charter in its most Scenic Airport Landing Poll for 2017.

An independent panel of travel industry experts and influencers has chosen this year’s shortlist, and Gibraltar International Airport has been shortlisted by them.

Details of the judging panel and their choices can be found here: http://www.privatefly.com/inspirational-jet-flights/privatefly-airport-poll-judges-2017.html

Voting will run for the entire month of February.

It is up to the public to choose which airport will claim the coveted Most Scenic Airport Landing of 2017. The airport that receives the most votes by the time the poll closes will win the coveted top spot and Gibraltar Airport would like to encourage members of the public to do so by voting online here:

http://www.privatefly.com/airport-poll/PrivateFlyAirportPoll.html