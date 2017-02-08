Gunwharf Gatehouse

The Government of Gibraltar and the MOD have jointly announced that the old Gatehouse at Gunwharf will be protected for future generations.

It has now been agreed that the Gatehouse will be “sympathetically” dismantled and reconstructed at another location. ‘Sympathetically dismantled’ means that the building will be recorded, dismantled section by section with all the parts catalogued and then stored. When the new location is finalised, the building will be re-assembled. Further technical meetings will take place and the new build will be presented to the Development and Planning Commission. Further information will be promulgated as soon as possible.

This decision to salvage an important part of Gibraltar’s heritage clearly demonstrates the commitment of HM Government of Gibraltar and MOD to the Rock’s history and heritage and it also demonstrates the excellent working relationship between the Government and the Ministry of Defence, who will share the expense of this initiative.