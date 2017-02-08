2017 Annual Art Competition for Young Artists

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is inviting local artists to the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in March 2017.

GCS wishes to remind local artists that entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 15th February 2017 from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 17th February 2017.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as at 1st March 2017. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, with the exception of non-winning entries in the 2016 Spring Art Competition and 2016 International Art Competition. Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 1st March to 10th March 2017.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize - The Ministry of Culture Prize - £1,000

2nd Prize - The Aquagib Award - £500

Additionally, there will be two awards of £500 each, kindly donated by the Alwani Foundation, to the best entry in each of the following age groups:

School Years 9 to 11

School Years 12 to 13

All the artworks above will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from;

Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

Gibraltar College of Further Education

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

The GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Or via email from: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on our website http://www.culture.gi