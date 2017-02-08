Royal Patronage Continues for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Government has announced that the 5th edition of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will run from 16th to 19th November 2017.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that HRH The Princess Royal has extended her Royal Patronage of the Festival for a further three years. The Festival is once again honoured that Her Royal Highness is to continue as Patron and this is a testament to the Festival’s prestige and success.

The Festival organisers are already engaged in preparations and in inviting a line-up of participants to continue building on the Festival’s success and its reputation as one of the leading events of its kind.

The Festival teams express their gratitude once again to the principal sponsor the Gibunco Group and founder sponsors for their support and look forward to welcoming new partners to the event.

Minister for Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Port Gilbert Licudi QC MP, said: “The Festival is now evolving and has become not only a highlight of our cultural calendar but of events of its kind in the English speaking world. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has delivered a Festival that already has an excellent reputation for the quality of its participants, the efficiency of its organisation and as a wonderful opportunity to show the world what Gibraltar has to offer in many ways. The event has an important schools’ programme, ensuring that the Festival brings its rich knowledge to a younger audience. We are honoured that her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has graciously agreed to continue as Patron of the Festival. The Festival has also been important in highlighting Gibraltar’s cultural diversity and has ensured that there is content for all ages and interests. We look forward to another successful event this year.”

The Festival is offering sponsorship opportunities for companies, organisations or individuals to be a part of this prestigious event and would be pleased to receive applications.

￼Although already in the planning stages, the Festival is equally interested in receiving suggestions or feedback as to the content of the festival by writing in to the Festival’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/gibraltarliteraryfestival or to the following email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .