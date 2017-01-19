Private Sector Branch

Unite the Union have announced the revamping of the Private Sector Branch, one of the main structures within the organisation.

The Private Sector Branch has now co-opted new shop stewards, injecting the branch with young enthusiastic trade unionists with new ideas and a modern approach. These shop stewards represent a cross section of members within different sectors throughout Gibraltar.

"Our Statistics have shown that as a Union, we have recruited and organised ourselves within the Private Sector during 2016 to give our members the stability they need and to keep our Union strong despite tough challenges encountered.

An example of the achievements accomplished by working together last year is the Industrial Tribunal Reform, where a number of far-reaching procedural recommendations by the Employers' side were being made. This was the proposition of very controversial changes to the Tribunal system.

One of our main concerns was the proposed introduction of fees. After making representations to the Government and months of consultation with the then Minister for Employment the Hon. Neil Costa fees have not been introduced.

The Ministers reform proposals included a number of measures which Unite the Union welcomed, for example:

A Conciliation process following the filing of a claim.

Costs will be paid by litigants if their representatives behave in a vexatious manner, abusively, disruptively or unreasonably.

Claims for breach of contract can now be brought in the Tribunal which formerly could only be dealt with in the Supreme Court at a considerable expense.

The ceiling on the basic award has been lifted and a formula based on length of service, seniority and amount of weekly pay put in place, making the Tribunal more relevant to all litigants.

Generally, the chairperson will have far wider and defined case management powers akin to those of judges in the civil courts which should make litigation faster and more efficient to all involved.

We appreciate Minister Costa’s input and for working with Unite in order for Gibraltar to have a Tribunal system which is stable, robust and fit for purpose.

This is a major achievement for Unite through consultation, and a clear example that in the Private Sector we must continue to remain organised, united and most importantly unionised.

Rest assured that all pending major projects such as the Private Sector Pensions and Union Recognition will continue to be brought up time and time again until they are completed in a manner that better serves our members. For this reason we must continue to encourage other enthusiastic employees, to get involved and be active in fighting against the existing inequalities in the Private Sector.

Never forget, we can only achieve an organised, united and respected Private Sector by fighting together."