Gibraltar to Host World Pool Masters 2017

Pool’s longest running invitational event, the World Pool Masters, will take place at the Tercentenary Hall, Gibraltar, from Friday to Sunday 17th – 19th February.

Fifteen of the world’s best players, along with the winner of a qualifying event for local players, will contest the Masters for a $20,000 top prize. In total, the prize fund is $80,000.

The event will be broadcast live for 20 hours and, in addition, fifteen 1 hour programmes will be produced for international syndication.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing the Masters to Gibraltar. Matchroom have had great success on the Rock with darts and snooker events and I’m sure we will have similar success with pool. All the big names from around the world will be heading to Gib for an action-packed three days. All in all, for any sports fan, the Masters will be unmissable!”

The Minister for Sports, the Hon Steven Linares, said; “I am very excited that we are hosting the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar. This follows the success of the World Snooker’s Gibraltar Open and Gibraltar Darts Trophy which have already been staged on the Rock. No doubt it will be another world class event that will definitely be enjoyed by all. It is yet another example of our events-led tourism policy which promotes Gibraltar as an events destination”.

Entrance tickets for the Friday evening and for each afternoon session are priced at £15.

Entrance for Saturday and Sunday evening sessions are priced at £20. An all-session season ticket is £75.

Tickets are now on sale via https://www.buytickets.gi/events/world-pool-masters-2017-87

The following players are confirmed:

Albin Ouschan (Austria) – Current WPA World 9 Ball Champion, two-time Mosconi Cup winner and World No.8

Alex Pagulayan (Canada) – Former World 9 Ball and US Open Champion and current World No.5

￼￼￼Chang Jung Lin (Taiwan) – Current World No.2 and former World 8 Ball Champion

Wu Jiaqing (China) – 2005 World 9 Ball and World 8 Ball Champion and current World No.5

Wojciech Szewczyk (Poland) - Former World Cup of Pool finalist and current European No.6

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain) – Current European No. 10

Omar Al Shaheen (Kuwait) – Highest ranked Middle-Eastern player in the world.

Shane Van Boening (USA)

Niels Feijen (Holland)

Mark Gray (England)

David Alcaide (Spain)

Jayson Shaw (Scotland)

Naoyuki Oi (Japan)

Ralf Souquet (Germany)

Francisco Bustamante (Philippines)