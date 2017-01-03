Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

The Department of the Environment and Climate Change has for the first time introduced a Christmas tree recycling programme for the disposal of real Christmas trees.

Recycling trees, or turning them into mulch, is an efficient way to give back to the environment after the festive period by minimising the amount of waste going to landfill and reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Mulching trees can also be used to help protect soils in Gibraltar's green areas such as parks and gardens.

The public is encouraged to recycle any real Christmas trees by removing all decorations and depositing the trees in the Civic Amenities Facility located in Europa Advance Road (old incinerator site). The facility is open seven days a week from 08:00 to 20:00hrs on Monday-Friday and 08:00 to 17:00hrs on weekends.

The trees will later be shredded and converted to mulch which will be put to use around Gibraltar.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, commented, "For the first time we're providing the opportunity to put discarded Christmas trees to good use. Sadly our climate is too warm even for rooted Christmas trees to survive more than a few months, but instead we can put them to other uses. As the environment comes under growing pressures worldwide, every single action we take is important."

For further information on the Christmas tree recycling initiative or any other recycling queries, please contact the Department of the Environment and Climate Climate Change on Tel: 20048450 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.