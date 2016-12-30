New Year's Honours

Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the following awards:

The Overseas Territories Police Medal (OTPM) to Inspector John GOODMAN for services to policing in Gibraltar.

His Excellency the Governor, Lt Gen Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ, has awarded the Gibraltar Award in recognition of exceptional services in Gibraltar to:

Miss Jacqueline CASTRO & Mrs Christine CASTRO (Joint Award) for services to Cat Welfare in Gibraltar.

Ms Tamara GOMEZ for services to Social Services in Gibraltar.