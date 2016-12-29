New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the programme of events for the New Year’s Eve Celebrations. The events that are being organised by Fresh Entertainment will be held on Saturday 31st December 2016 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Sunday 1st January 2017.

GCS has been working closely with Fresh Entertainment in order to provide very entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows:

10:30pm DJ with Party Music

11:00pm Jill Mary Cooper (The Voice)

11:50pm James Neish & Miss Gibraltar Kayley Mifsud Countdown to 2017 12:00am Spectacular Fireworks Display

12:10am Frontiers LIVE in Concert

02:00am DJ Music (El Deni)

The Ministry of Culture encourages the general public to attend the event at Casemates and enjoy the festivities.