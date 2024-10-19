Mayor visits Soup Kitchen

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, visited the Soup Kitchen on Tuesday 15th October 2024.

She was invited by Monsignor Charles who showed her around the kitchen, explaining opening times, those who offer to help and their donations.

Her Worship acknowledged the wonderful team of very caring and giving people who help daily with the cooking of the food and the distribution of food containers to those who come to his door. She said: “On behalf of our very generous community, which you all form part of, I thank you all for your kindness and attention. Here we must not forget the donations of food from various distributors in Gibraltar, without whose contributions this would not be possible.”