antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

HMGOG notes announcement by the Prime Minister on Dissolution of Parliament at Westminster and General Election

Details
Category: Local

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar says it notes the announcement by the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, that the Parliament at Westminster is to be dissolved and a General Election convened for Thursday, 4th July, 2024.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "As the House of Commons is dissolved and a General Election convened, I want to thank the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary for their support in past months for Gibraltar in the context, principally but not just, on the negotiations with the EU and Spain on a future UK/EU Treaty for Gibraltar. I also want to thank all members of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar for their support in the past four years since the last General Election in the UK. Many of these MPs have been supporters of Gibraltar for decades and many, not least the Chair of the APPG, Hon Sir Bob Neil MP, are retiring at this election.

I look forward to continuing to work with the current and next UK Government on all matters related to Gibraltar."


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes