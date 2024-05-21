antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Young Shakespeare Company Week

Details
Category: Local

The cast from the Young Shakespeare Company has been busy entertaining over 2200 students from Gibraltar’s upper primary and secondary schools with two daily performances of ‘Henry V’ last week.

The performances included an interactive session at the start, followed by a modern-day take on the play, with the cast using several students in the audience to play certain characters.

The group also hosted a workshop at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre as part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ (GCS) development and educational programme. The workshop, which was attended by students from Prior Park and Theatre Makers, focused on ‘acting Shakespeare’ and gave pupils the opportunity to work with professional actors.

Once again GCS would like to thank the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for their generosity in sponsoring this fantastic educational project, as well as all the schools for their support during the week.


