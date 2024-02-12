antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Relocation and improvements for Moorish Castle Estate playground

Details
Category: Local

The Moorish Castle Estate playground has been relocated to another area within the estate, following concerns raised in respect of the retaining wall at its old site.

The relocation presented the perfect opportunity to review what was on offer and has resulted in the addition of accessible equipment, as well as a ramp, in line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to Accessibility and Equality.

The Minister for Sport and Leisure, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, has expressed his delight at the new facility, adding that: "The revamped playground now offers improved accessibility and a wider array of equipment, marking a significant enhancement for the residents of Moorish Castle estate.

“I’m grateful to the teams at GSLA and GJBS for their dedicated efforts, resulting in an outstanding final product. Special thanks are due to AquaGib for their collaboration, considering their assets in the area. My sincere appreciation also goes to the hard-working committee members for their invaluable contributions and unwavering patience throughout the entire process.

“Following my recent site meeting with the estate committee, I wish to reaffirm the Government's steadfast commitment to providing a new extension to the park on the upper level during the upcoming financial year”.

 Members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback and report faults at any playground via the dedicated hotlines: 200 78409 or 58007959. Alternatively, these can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes