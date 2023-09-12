antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister Daryanani announces Main Street Beautification Program

The Minster for Business and Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, has announced a beautification program for Main Street.

This will involve paving repairs, new street furniture, landscaping and improved lighting. The installation of WIFI hotspots is also being considered.

Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, commented: “This is something that always comes up in conversation with Main Street traders. That is where I come from and I agree with them that our high street can be improved. I also feel this will freshen up the town center for our people to enjoy during their weekend strolls. If we create a better environment for our visitors and shoppers we can hopefully expect them to spend more. When visitors are suffering from higher costs and other daily concerns, a feel good factor can be important in these situations. Although the initial plans are clear in my mind, I am open to suggestions as to what our people would like to see improved on Main Street and, therefore, I will be carrying out a brief consultation with stakeholders before commencement of works.


