Visit by Down Syndrome Support Group Gibraltar

In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted the committee and members of Down Syndrome Support Group Gibraltar at City Hall.

His Worship took the opportunity to celebrate the achievements over the past two years of members of the Group in the fields of culture and sport as detailed below.

Lucy Stewart

Bronze medal in the Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Adam Stewart

For swimming 50m in 43 seconds at a Butterfly swimming competition

Jeffrey Migliori

For his participation in the Disability Golf Cairns Cup in the UK

Alfred Celecia

For his participation in swimming at the Special Olympics

Shane Martinez

For achieving 2 medals for bowling in Malta 2022

Charles Zammit and Nicholas Payas

For taking part in Challenge 21 Virtual 21K steps challenge, walking 21,000 steps and raising over £1,500 between them for Down’s Syndrome Association UK.

A special mention was also given to Caine McWilliam for dancing Capoeira with Art in Movement for almost 9 years.

His Worship spoke about how everyone is unique and how embracing our differences is how Gibraltar has become the beautiful community is it. He praised the Group’s committee, family members and carers for their work and support which further allow members the opportunities to excel in their chosen areas.