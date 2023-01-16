OS35 Update – works continue as planned

The Port Authority says it is pleased with the way works continue to progress around the OS35.

Crane Barge H283 is now safely secured in the immediate vicinity of the wreck. Two crane booms have already been removed, with two more being tackled imminently as this will allow easier access to the cargo holds. The next phase of the plan is expected to start this week and will focus on the removal of cargo from the vessel.

Unfortunately, Barge H10030 and KOOLE 31 are still moored in Brest, seeking shelter from inclement weather conditions. It is hoped that a suitable window of good weather allowing for its departure towards Gibraltar will be encountered in the coming days.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said: “The works continue to progress around the clock in a good and timely manner to ensure the clean-up operation is done as diligently as possible. It is not ideal that some assets are still stuck in France due to bad weather, but hopefully in the coming days there will be an opportunity for the barges to begin their journey to Gibraltar. Once those assets are on site, we will continue to follow the plan that will see the complete removal of the OS35 during May this year”.