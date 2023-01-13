St. Paul's School - Reception Learning Activity

At St. Paul’s School, the children in Reception have been learning about ‘People Who Help Us’.

With a view to enhance their learning experience and provide them with real world engagement opportunities, local professionals came along to speak to the children about their jobs. A carousel of activities was organised in the school’s playground whereby children had the opportunity to speak to all the visitors, as well as engage in role play activities.

The school would like to thank representatives of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, including the school’s Crossing Patrol Officer, Gibtelecom, Miss Shapes Hair Salon, Paramedic Team at the Gibraltar Ambulance Service, GBC and Gibraltar Electricity Authority for their support in making this event a memorable one for the children.